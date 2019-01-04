Flashback: Suicide of politician Hisayasu Nagata

TOKYO (TR) – It was 10 years ago that politician Hisayasu Nagata, 39, leaped to his death from a building in Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture in a suicide, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 3) in a flashback.

At around 6:30 p.m. on January 3, 2009, Nagata, then a former House of Representatives member, was found collapsed in the parking of an apartment building in Yahatanishi Ward. He was later confirmed dead.

A note written by Nagata was found in a stairwell at the top floor of the building.

In 2000, Nagata was elected to the house in a district in Chiba Prefecture on the Democratic Party of Japan ticket. Six years later, he resigned following revelations that he presented fake e-mails to show that Liberal Democratic Party members accepted bribes from Takafumi Horie, then the president of internet service Livedoor Co.

Nagata suffered from bipolar disorder. In November, 2008, Nagata fled a treatment facility in Fukuoka Prefecture. At the time he was found, he had gashes on his wrists.