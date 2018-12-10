Flashback: Discovery of corpse of woman on Odawara coast

KANAGAWA (TR) – It was 10 years ago on Monday that the corpse of a woman was found along the coast of Odawara City, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 10) in a flashback.

At around 7:20 a.m. on December 10, 2008, a fisherman, 59, alerted a police box about the discovery of the body under the Seisho Bypass in the Kozu area.

Officers from the Odawara Police Station arriving at the scene found the left leg of the woman protruding from the sand. The woman was clothed in dark brown pants and a beige jacket. She was also wearing brown boots, police said at the time.

Believed to be in her 30s or 40s, she stood about 160 centimeters tall, police said.

An examination of her body revealed that she appeared to have been strangled around the neck by a cord. She is believed to have died several days before the discovery, police said.

The location of the discovery was about 600 meters from JR Kozu Station.