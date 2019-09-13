Ferrari bursts into flames in Kitakyushu

FUKUOKA (TR) – A Ferrari sports car burst into flames at an intersection in Kitakyushu City on Friday, police said, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 13).

At around 3:40 p.m., flames began coming from the rear of the red vehicle near a traffic signal on National Route 3 in Yahatanishi Ward.

A fire crew responding to an emergency call made by a taxi driver arrived at the scene extinguished the blaze about one hour later. The male driver, aged in his 40s, was not hurt in the incident, police said.

In a photograph posted on social media, flames could be seen engulfing the rear of the vehicle. “[Flames] shot up about 4 meters,” a witness was quoted by the network.

The same witness said that they heard what sounded like an explosion just before the start of the fire.

Police and fire officials are now seeking the cause of the fire.