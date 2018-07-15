Ex-pro soccer player makes obscene remark to women in elevator

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former professional soccer player for making an obscene remark to three women in Toshima Ward earlier this year, reports Sankei Sports (July 14).

Between the night of February 5 and the following morning, Kenichiro Odagiri, a 36-year-old former player for the Kamatamare Sanuki, a second-division team in the J-league, allegedly made the remark to the women inside an elevator while it was in the basement of a building at JR Otsuka Station.

“If I give you 5,000 yen, will you look at my lower body?” he reportedly queried to the victims. “Please, for just 5 minutes.”

Odagiro, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations. “I got a pleasant feeling in seeing their reactions,” the suspect was quoted by the Sugamo Police Station.

The matter emerged after the women lodged a complaint with police. Officers later examined security camera footage in confirming the claims of the victims.