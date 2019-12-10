Ex-police officer not prosecuted for indecent exposure

KANAGAWA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a former police officer assigned to the organizing committee for the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games who had been accused of exposing himself earlier this year, reports TBS News (Nov. 8).

In August, the offender, then a 44-year-old officer, allegedly revealed his lower body to a woman in an outer stairwell of a multi-tenant building in the town of Ninomiya.

On November 8, he received an unspecified pay cut. However, he chose to resign from his post.

“My desire got the best of me,” the former officer was quoted.

On Monday, prosecutors with the Yokohama District Public Prosecutors announed that the former officer was not prosecuted on December 3. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Prior to the incident, the former officer, who had been assigned to the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2020, attended an event related to the committee with colleagues.

The incident occurred while the officer, who was drunk, commuted home.