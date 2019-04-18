 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Elderly woman found floating at Inokashira Park lake later confirmed dead

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 18, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation an elderly woman found floating at a park lake in Mitaka City on Thursday later died, reports TBS News (Apr. 18).

At around 6:50 a.m., a person arrived at a police box near Inokashira Park to report that “a person is floating in the lake.” Emergency personnel and police officers arriving at the lake found the woman, believed to be in her 60s or 70s, floating on the surface.

After pulling the woman from the water, she was transported to a hospital. However, she was later confirmed dead, police said.

An elderly woman's corpse was found at a lake Inokashira Park on Thursday
An elderly woman’s corpse was found at a lake Inokashira Park on Thursday (Twitter)

The body, which was attired in light clothing, did not exhibit signs of external wounds, police said.

Police are now seeking to identify the woman. The case is being treated as the result of a foul play or an accident.

Published in Japan, Japan Breaking News, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »