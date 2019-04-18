Elderly woman found floating at Inokashira Park lake later confirmed dead

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation an elderly woman found floating at a park lake in Mitaka City on Thursday later died, reports TBS News (Apr. 18).

At around 6:50 a.m., a person arrived at a police box near Inokashira Park to report that “a person is floating in the lake.” Emergency personnel and police officers arriving at the lake found the woman, believed to be in her 60s or 70s, floating on the surface.

After pulling the woman from the water, she was transported to a hospital. However, she was later confirmed dead, police said.

The body, which was attired in light clothing, did not exhibit signs of external wounds, police said.

Police are now seeking to identify the woman. The case is being treated as the result of a foul play or an accident.