Elderly man stabs self at Hachioji office

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 20, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – A male security guard suffered light injuries in attempting to apprehend an elderly man who stabbed himself at the city office in Hachioji City on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 19).

At around 3:50 p.m., the man, aged in his 70s, arrived at a window at the Medical Welfare for the Elderly Department on the first floor carrying a knife. He then slashed open his abdomen, according to police.

The man was rushed to a hospital in a conscious state with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

An elderly man stabbed himself at the city office in Hachioji City on Wednesday (Twitter)

Prior to the incident, the man corresponded with a staff member at the window. He then pulled out the knife and gashed himself with the weapon. A staff member then alerted emergency services.

