Dead bodies in jogging clothes found in Shimane and Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Two corpses, two jogging suits, two cities, two mysteries.

Law enforcement divisions in Hokkaido and Shimane prefectures have launched investigations after the discovery of two bodies attired in jogging suits over the past week.

At around 11:00 a.m. on September 5, a female passerby to a highway in Ebetsu City heard a man screaming, reports Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting (Sept. 7).

Police and emergency services arriving at the scene found the man collapsed on a footpath. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

According to police, the man, who had been jogging, was wearing a white t-shirt, blue shorts, a cap, a Casio wristwatch and running shoes. He was not in possession of an identification card.

Believed to be in his 40s to 70s, he stood about 170 centimeters tall. He had a medium build, police said.

After releasing a photograph showing the clothing, police are hopeful the public can assist in confirming his identity.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Ebetsu Police Station at 011-382-0110.

Floating near a bank of the Kensaki River

In the second case, a person crossing the Kunibikio Bridge in Matsue City, Shimane alerted police after seeing a corpse floating near a bank of the Kensaki River at around 11:30 am on Thursday, reports Sanin Chuo Television Broadcasting (Sept. 10).

According to police, the male body was clothed in a jogging suit, including a black t-shirt, pants and red sneakers. Police later confirmed the body is that of a 45-year-old man living in the city.

The bank of the river runs along a jogging trail. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.