Corpse with wound found at port

TOYAMA (TR) – Toyama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a male corpse with a wound at a port in Namerikawa City on Sunday, reports the Chunichi Shimbun (July 19).

At around 4:55 p.m., a male company worker in his 40s alerted police after finding the man collapsed on the breakwater at Namerikawa Harbor.

According to the Namerikawa Police Station, the man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, had suffered a wound to the left side. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Of medium build, the man stood about 170 centimeters tall. He was clothed in a torn long-sleeve shirt soaked in blood, pants and sports shoes.

The company worker was initially aboard a ship. After spotting the man from the vessel, he walked over to the breakwater and found him dead.

Police plan to use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.