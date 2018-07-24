Cops raid yakuza office over Shinjuku home invasion

AICHI (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Tuesday raided an organized crime office within the Yamaguchi-gumi in connection with a home invasion case in Tokyo from earlier this year, reports NHK (July 24).

At around 10:00 a.m., about 40 officers entered an office of the Kodo-kai, an affiliate of the Yamaguchi-gumi, in Ama City in search of evidence connected to an incident in which three male perpetrators tied up a woman at her residence in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward on April 12.

In carrying out the crime, the three perpetrators tied the arms and legs of a woman, then 61, with adhesive tape at the residence, located in the Hyakunincho area, and began ransacking the interior. After the men fled empty-handed, the woman freed herself, police said previously.

Payment of jonokin

Thus far, police have arrested six persons in the case, including Shinobu Ishikawa, a 46-year-old gang member is who is believed to have given the instructions for the crime. “I was at the scene, but I did not carry out the crime,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Police believe Ishikawa ordered more than one dozen similar break-ins that targeted wealthy individuals in an effort to pay jonokin, which is money funneled from lower-ranking members upward within the gang.