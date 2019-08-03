Consultant accused of using stun gun on man ‘flirting with’ girlfriend

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a man over the alleged assault and confinement of a second man earlier this year, reports TBS News (Aug. 1).

In May, Kazuto Osato, a 25-year-old employee in the consulting industry, allegedly confined and assaulted the victim, also 25, inside a residence in Minato Ward for more than 2 hours.

“You are flirting with my girlfriend,” Osato reportedly said to the victim in assaulting him, which included the use of a stun gun to the head, police said.

Police also arrested Sayaka Segawa, 25, who lives in the residence, and a third suspect.

According to police, the victim met Segawa on a matchmaking site. After the suspects also demanded 240,000 yen from the victim, he went to police.

Osato partially denies the allegations, telling police that he did not demand money. Meanwhile, Segawa said that she had “nothing to do” with the matter.