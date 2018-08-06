 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Construction company president stabbed by employee in Amagasaki

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 6, 2018

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police arrested a 63-year-old employee at a construction company over the alleged stabbing of the president in Amagasaki City on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 6).

At just before 6:00 a.m., Noriaki Hamada used a knife to stab Tatsumi Nakamoto in the abdomen in the first-floor dining hall at the company’s office, located in the Mukocho area.

Nakamoto was transported to a hospital in an unconscious state with injuries considered serious, according to the Amagasaki-Kita Police Station.

Officers subsequently accused Hamada of attempted murder. “I got angry and stabbed him,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

