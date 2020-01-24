Clinic director accused of raping pregnant woman: ‘I could not control my sexual desire’

TOKYO (TR) – A medical practitioner in custody over the alleged rape of a pregnant patient last year has revealed that his sexual urges got the best of him, police said, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 24).

Over a 40-minute period starting at around 2:45 p.m. on November 21, Masayuki Yaoi, the 55-year-old director of the Yaoi Clinic in Adachi Ward, allegedly fondled the chest and lower body of the woman, aged in her 30s, while sexually assaulting her.

“Please say that you like the teacher,” he reportedly said.

Yaoi, who has been accused of coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations. “She was my type,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I could not control my sexual desire.”

The incident took place during the fourth visit by the woman to the clinic. During the consultation, Yaoi took her to a private room where just the two of them were present.

“I’ll give you a massage. Now, close your eyes,” he reportedly told her before carrying out the alleged crime.

Afterward, the woman reported the matter to a nearby police box.

With a number of other women having lodged similar reports on Yaoi, police are continuing the investigation.