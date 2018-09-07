Chinese nationals accused of smuggling 70 kg of marijuana in luggage

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two Chinese nationals over the alleged smuggling of nearly 70 kilograms of marijuana into Japan from Canada, reports TBS News (Sept. 6).

On August 17, Li Xiaofei (36) and Jie Feifei (44) arrived at Haneda Airport on a flight from Vancouver with 69 kilograms of marijuana — with an estimated street value of 414 million yen — concealed in their luggage.

According to police, the contraband was inside vacuum-packed bags wrapped in clothing placed in three suitcases. The marijuana was discovered after a Tokyo Customs officer inspected their luggage when the pair passed through customs.

This seizure is the largest from the luggage of a passenger arriving at the airport since service for international routes began in 2010, police said.

The day after the pair were arrested another suitcase belonging to Li was delivered to the airport. The bag was found to contain an additional 23 kilograms of marijuana, bringing the total estimated value of the contraband to 550 million yen.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations. Police believe that they were supposed to hand the marijuana to someone in Japan upon arrival.