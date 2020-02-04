Chinese masseur accused of sexually assaulting female customer

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a Chinese masseuse of over the alleged sexual assault of a female customer last year, reports TBS News (Jan. 3)

In December, the 33-year-old suspect, who manages a parlor in Arakawa Ward, allegeldy fondled the breasts of the woman, aged in her 20s, while administering what he claimed was treatment.

Police have accused the suspect of quasi-indecent assault.

“During a massage, my hand might touch the chest, but it is not on purpose,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

After the incident, the woman contacted police.

Police are aware of a total of three similar incidents involving other women that have taken place at the parlor since last October.