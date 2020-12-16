Chiba: Man sets self on fire at city office

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are attempting to identify a man who set himself on fire in Sakura City on Monday, reports Chiba Nippo (Dec. 14).

At around 8:55 a.m., a guard at the Sakura City government office alerted emergency services after the man set himself on fire in the parking lot.

Emergency personnel arriving at the parking lot found the man lying face-down near a clock tower.

The man was conscious upon being transported to a hospital where is currently receiving medical care, police said.

The man is believed to be in his 40s. According to the city, he was scheduled to consult with the credit management division about a tax payment from 9:00 a.m.

After parking his car, he went over to the clock tower and ignited a flammable liquid he had poured over his body in attempting to take his life.