Chiba: X-ray technician accused of molesting school girl during exam

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested an X-ray technician at a hospital over the alleged molestation of an elementary school girl during an examination earlier this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 13).

On December 7, Daiki Fukuda, 27, allegedly exposed his lower body to the girl during an X-ray examination at Chiba University Hospital. He then forced her to touch him.

Fukuda, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I did it for stress relief,” the Chiba-Chuo Police Station quoted the suspect.

After the incident, the girl told her mother, who was in the waiting room. That same day, her mother contacted police.

According to the hospital, Fukuda began working at the institution in April, 2014. There have been no reports of problems regarding the suspect in the past.