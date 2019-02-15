 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chiba: Skeletal remains found in Choshi residence

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 15, 2019

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of skeletal remains in a residence in Choshi City on Thursday, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 14).

At around 10:00 a.m., a demolition worker inspecting the wooden residence, located in the Inuwaka area, tipped off police after finding the remains in a closet.

Officers arriving at the scene found the corpse, measuring up to 160 centimeters in length, to not have any external wounds. The person is believed to have died about one year ago.

The body was clothed in white sweater. Blue work clothes were found dropped nearby. The gender and approximate age of the person are not known, police said.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or an accident.

