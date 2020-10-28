Chiba: School girl hit and killed by train in apparent suicide

CHIBA (TR) – A school girl was hit and killed by a train at a railway station in Chiba City on Tuesday, an incident police are treating as a suicide, reports Chiba Television Broadcasting (Oct. 27).

At around 2:40 p.m., the girl leaped from the platform at Nishi-Chiba Station and into the path of a JR Sobu Line train.

The girl, dressed in a middle or high school uniform, was confirmed dead at the scene. There were no injuries to the roughly 350 passengers on the train, the Chiba-Chuo Police Station said.

Based on security camera footage taken at the station, police believe the girl intentionally took her life.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the girl.

According to the Chiba branch of East Japan Railway Co., the incident caused a total of 25 trains to be suspended or delayed up to 59 minutes, inconveniencing around 11,000 commuters.