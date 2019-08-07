Chiba: Man, 75, arrested after corpse of wife found in residence

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 75-year-old man after the discovery of the body of his wife inside their residence in Kimitsu City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 5).

On Sunday, officers working off a tip entered the residence of Toshio Kawashima and found the body of his wife, 70-year-old Noriko, atop a futon in a bedroom.

According to police, Noriko is believed to have died around August 1. Her body did not exhibit any signs of external wounds. The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death.

Kawashima, who has been accused of abandoning a corpse, partially denies the allegations. “I realized that she wasn’t moving, but I only thought that she might have died shortly before the police arrived,” the suspect was quoted.

The suspect shared the residence with his wife. Prior to the discovery, the couple’s eldest daughter contacted police after not being able to contact with of her parents over an extended period.