 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chiba: Man, 30, fatally stabs father in Sakura

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 9, 2020

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his father at their residence in Sakura City, reports TBS News (Jan. 8).

At around 4:30 a.m., police received a distress call. “I stabbed my father,” the caller said.

Officers arriving at the residence found Kazumi Ishii, 64, collapsed face-up in the living room. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

A man fatally stabbed his father at their residence in Sakura City on Wednesday (Twitter)

According to police, Ishii had been slashed in the neck. A knife that is believed to have been used in the crime was found dropped nearby.

Police later arrested Ishii’s son, Naoto, on suspicion of murder. During questioning, he admitted to the allegations, police said.

Another son also lives at the residence. Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Published in Chiba, Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from ChibaMore posts in Chiba »