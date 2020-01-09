Chiba: Man, 30, fatally stabs father in Sakura

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his father at their residence in Sakura City, reports TBS News (Jan. 8).

At around 4:30 a.m., police received a distress call. “I stabbed my father,” the caller said.

Officers arriving at the residence found Kazumi Ishii, 64, collapsed face-up in the living room. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

According to police, Ishii had been slashed in the neck. A knife that is believed to have been used in the crime was found dropped nearby.

Police later arrested Ishii’s son, Naoto, on suspicion of murder. During questioning, he admitted to the allegations, police said.

Another son also lives at the residence. Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.