Chiba: High school girl hit, killed by Keisei train

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide after a high school girl was hit and killed by train in Matsudo City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 26).

At around 8:30 p.m. on July 25, a limited express Keisei Skyliner train bound for Ueno station hit the girl, 16, on the tracks at JR Higashi-Matsudo Station.

The girl, a second-year student, was later confirmed dead at a hospital, according to the Matsudo Police Station.

Prior to the incident, the girl, who was on her summer break, left her residence, saying that she was going to a festival. There was no indication that the girl was bullied, the Chiba Prefectural Board of Education said.

Based on security camera footage, police suspect that the girl intentionally jumped in front of the path of the train in taking her life.