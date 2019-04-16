Chiba: Boy hit and killed by train in apparent suicide

CHIBA (TR) – A male middle school student was hit and killed by a train in Narashino City on April 13 in an apparent suicide, police have revealed, reports Chiba Nippo (Apr. 14)

At around 7:05 a.m., the boy, 15, was struck and killed by a Keisei Main Line express train at Yatsu Station, police said.

A witness at the station told police that the boy, who was wearing his baseball uniform, leaped in front of the train from the platform in apparently taking his life intentionally.

The boy is believed to live in the prefecture. No will was found at the scene, police said.

The train that struck the boy, which was scheduled to pass through the station, came to a halt after the incident, causing services to be delayed for about 30 minutes, according to Keisei Electric Railway.