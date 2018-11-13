Chiba: Bird watcher finds woman’s corpse at lake

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a woman’s corpse was found at a lake in Kashiwa City on Sunday, reports Chiba Nippo (Nov. 12).

At around 7:25 p.m., officers from the Kashiwa Police Station working off a tip provided by a male bird watcher, 64, found the body of the woman floating in Lake Teganuma in the Oi area.

According to police, the body showed no signs of external wounds. She is believed to have died within the past several days, police said.

Standing around 150 centimeters tall, the woman is believed to be middle-aged or older. With gray hair, she was attired in a red blouse, blue pants and socks, police said.

On November 10, the bird watcher found the body of the woman and took a photograph. The following day, he visited a police box near his residence to report the discovery.