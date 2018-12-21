Chiba: 2 decayed corpses found beneath sightseeing spot

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after two decayed corpses were found beneath a popular sightseeing location in Futtsu City on Wednesday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Dec. 20).

At around 12:30 p.m., a man hired to cut weeds tipped off police after finding the skeletal remains about 50 meters beneath the cliff Jigoku Nozoki (Peep into Hell), which is located at the summit of Mount Nokogiri.

According to the Futtsu Police Station, one body was clothed in a black long-sleeve jacket and green pants. The second body included only a human head suspended in a fallen tree. The gender of the bodies is not known.

Police are now seeking to identify the bodies and determine the cause of death.

This year, police have received reports regarding six incidents that took place on the mountain. All of the incidents have been resolved.

The viewing platform of Jigoku Nozoki, which is fenced off, offers views of Tokyo Bay, Mount Fuji and the Boso Peninsula.