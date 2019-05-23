Author Tamotsu Sugano sent to prosecutors over alleged sexual assault of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Noted author Tamotsu Sugano, 44, has been sent to prosecutors over the alleged sexual assault of a woman seven years ago, police revealed on Wednesday, reports Nikkan Sports (May 22).

On July 9, 2012, Sugano allegedly shoved the woman, aged in her 40s onto a bed and tried to kiss her at a residence in the capital.

The Yoyogi Police Station sent papers on Sugano to prosecutors on suspicion of attempted indecent assault on May 14.

After the incident, the woman sought compensation from Sugano. In August, 2017, the Tokyo District Court ordered the writer to pay the woman 1.1 million yen. The following February, the Tokyo High Court rejected Sugano’s appeal of the ruling.

In 2016, Sugano authored the best-seller “An Investigation into Japan Conference.” The book examines the conservative group Nippon Kaigi (or Japan Conference) and its impact on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.