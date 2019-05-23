 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Author Tamotsu Sugano sent to prosecutors over alleged sexual assault of woman

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 23, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Noted author Tamotsu Sugano, 44, has been sent to prosecutors over the alleged sexual assault of a woman seven years ago, police revealed on Wednesday, reports Nikkan Sports (May 22).

On July 9, 2012, Sugano allegedly shoved the woman, aged in her 40s onto a bed and tried to kiss her at a residence in the capital.

Nippon Kaigi
“An Investigation into Japan Conference”

The Yoyogi Police Station sent papers on Sugano to prosecutors on suspicion of attempted indecent assault on May 14.

After the incident, the woman sought compensation from Sugano. In August, 2017, the Tokyo District Court ordered the writer to pay the woman 1.1 million yen. The following February, the Tokyo High Court rejected Sugano’s appeal of the ruling.

In 2016, Sugano authored the best-seller “An Investigation into Japan Conference.” The book examines the conservative group Nippon Kaigi (or Japan Conference) and its impact on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »