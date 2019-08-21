ASDF candidate accused of sex with high school boy

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 22-year-old Air Self-Defense Force (ASDF) candidate for allegedly engaging in sex with a high school boy in Chiba City last year, reports NHK (Aug. 19).

In March of last year, Ryota Ochi, an executive candidate at an ASDF school in Nara Prefecture, allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the boy, then 17, at a hotel while knowing he was a minor.

Ochi, who has been accused of violating a prefectural ordinance regarding the healthy upbringing of youths, acknowledges engaging in obscene acts with the boy. However, he did not clearly express whether he knew he was a minor, police said.

At the time of the incident, Ochi was a student at an ASDF-related educational facility in Yokosuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture. He met the boy via a social-networking service.

Ochi’s participation in the crime surfaced during an investigation by Kanagawa Prefectural Police into another incident involving the boy.

“In taking the arrest seriously, we will cooperate fully with the police investigation,” a representative of the candidate school was quoted. “After investigating the facts of the case, we will deal with the matter strictly.”