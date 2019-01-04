Asahi Shimbun deliveryman rams pachinko customer with car

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a part-time deliveryman for the Asahi Shimbun newspaper after he used his vehicle to ram a male customer of a pachinko parlor in Tatsuno City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 1).

At around 5 p.m. on Monday, Keigo Yamamoto, 37, allegedly drove the vehicle into the man from behind in the parking lot of the parlor, located in the Hondacho area.

The victim suffered injuries to his back, including broken bones, police said.

Yamanoto was not acquainted with the victim, who was hit after exited the parlor. After striking him, the vehicle careened into a wall. A witness then tipped off police.

Yamamoto, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “[He] made eye contact with me inside the parlor,” the suspect was quoted by police, “and I thought he was making fun of me. So, I wanted to kill him,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.