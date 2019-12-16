Aomori: Man fatally stabs male acquantaince at hostess club in Hachinohe

AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police arrested a 24-year-old man after the fatal stabbing of a male acquaintance at a hostess club in Hachinohe City early Sunday, reports Jiji Press (Dec. 15).

According to police, construction worker Hyuma Yonekura used a knife to stab Gen Koshimizu, a 25-year-old roofer, in the chest inside the building housing the “snack” hostess club, located in the Muikamachi area, at around 1:20 a.m.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found Koshimizu collapsed in a corridor. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital, the Hachinohe Police Station said.

Police did not reveal whether Yonekura, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations.

A folding knife was found near the crime scene. “I threw away the folding knife used in the crime,” Yonekura told police after he was found at his residence.

Prior to the incident, Yonekura and Koshimizu arrived at the bar as a part of a group of nine persons. The incident took place after the pair got into dispute, police said.