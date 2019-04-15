American national accused of murder in stabbing death of wife

TOKYO (TR) – A male American national in custody in connection with the stabbing death of his wife in Chiyoda Ward last month has been accused of murder, police said on Monday, reports TBS News (Apr. 15).

On March 20, Jacob Wilson, 32, allegedly used a knife to slash the neck area of Japanese national Kyoko Wilson on the first floor of the Tokyo Family Court. Kyoko, a resident of Tokorozawa City, Saitama Prefecture, was later confirmed dead at a hospital due to loss of blood.

After the incident, Wilson fled the scene. Officers later apprehended him in nearby Hibiya Park on suspicion of attempted murder. At the time of his arrest, the suspect possessed three knives, police said previously.

Wilson and the suspect were separated, with him living in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward. Upon his apprehension, the suspect was found to have slashed at least one of his wrists. He was arrested on suspicion of murder upon after receiving medical treatment at a hospital on Monday.

“[I will] answer after receiving an explanation from a lawyer,” the suspect was quoted by police in withholding comment on the matter.

Facebook and Twitter accounts from a person claiming to be Kyoko’s husband state that she disappeared with their son last August and describe her as having suffered from “mental health problems” since the boy was born.

Prior to the incident, Kyoko arrived at the courthouse to engage in a divorce procedure. The suspect then allegedly ambushed her just before a metal detector, police said previously.

Police had already revealed that Kyoko consulted with them last August, saying, “My husband is emotionally unstable.”