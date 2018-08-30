Akita: Man abducted, molested 8-year-old girl in car

AKITA (TR) – Akita Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the alleged kidnapping and molestation of a girl last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 27).

At around 5 p.m. on July 25, Sho Koshiyama, a company employee living in Akita City, allegedly abducted the girl into his car from an disclosed residential area in the center of the prefecture and committed acts deemed obscene with her.

Several hours later, the suspect released the girl from the vehicle. The girl, who was not hurt in the incident, later returned home on foot, according to the Akita-Chuo Police Station.

The suspect and victim were not acquainted. The matter emerged after the parents of the girl contacted police on the night she returned home.