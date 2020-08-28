Akita: Corpse of missing man found in river

AKITA (TR) – Akita Prefectural Police on Thursday announced that a body found in a river in Akita City is that of a man who went missing earlier this month, reports Akita Sakigake Shimpo (Aug. 28).

On Wednesday, the body of the man, a 29-year-old resident of the city, was found in the Taihei River in the Yokomori area. No other information was provided.

According to the Akita-Higashi Police Station, security camera footage showed the man walking from west to east inside JR Akita Station at around 11:30 p.m. on August 14.

The following day, his family reported him missing.