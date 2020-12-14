Akita: 2 decayed corpses found in vehicle submerged in Lake Towado

AKITA (TR) – Two corpses have been found inside a vehicle submerged in Lake Towado in the town of Kosaka, police have revealed, reports Akita Sakigake Shimpo (Dec. 12).

At around 10:10 a.m. on December 11, the two partially skeletal bodies were found in the driver’s and front passenger seats of the vehicle after it was raised from the water.

Due to the advanced stage of decay, the gender of neither person is known, the Kazuno Police Station said.

On November 25, a fire crew undergoing training spotted the vehicle in the water and alerted police.

The license plates for the vehicle were issued in Kanagawa Prefecture, police said.