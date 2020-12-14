 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Akita: 2 decayed corpses found in vehicle submerged in Lake Towado

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 14, 2020

AKITA (TR) – Two corpses have been found inside a vehicle submerged in Lake Towado in the town of Kosaka, police have revealed, reports Akita Sakigake Shimpo (Dec. 12).

At around 10:10 a.m. on December 11, the two partially skeletal bodies were found in the driver’s and front passenger seats of the vehicle after it was raised from the water.

Due to the advanced stage of decay, the gender of neither person is known, the Kazuno Police Station said.

Two corpses were found in a vehicle submerged in Lake Towada on December 11

On November 25, a fire crew undergoing training spotted the vehicle in the water and alerted police.

The license plates for the vehicle were issued in Kanagawa Prefecture, police said.

Published in Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »