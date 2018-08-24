Aichi: Woman arrested after corpse found squatting on toilet in residence

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 68-year-old woman after a corpse likely belonging to her husband was found in the toilet of their residence in Okazaki City on Thursday, reports TBS News (Aug. 24).

At around 9:30 a.m., the landlord of the residence, located inside a four-floor building in the Iwazucho area, tipped off police, saying that they had not seen the occupants over an extended period. “There is an offensive smell coming from inside,” the proprietor added.

Later that morning, officers from the Okazaki Police Station entered the residence and found the partially skeletal corpse in a squatted position atop the seat of the toilet.

Police later arrested Naoe Ishihashi on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. She admitted to the allegations upon her arrest, police said.

The body is believed to be that of her husband, 75-year-old Seiichi, with whom she shares the residence.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body and determine the cause of death.