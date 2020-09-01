Aichi: Mummified corpse found in Toyokawa residence

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse in a residence in Toyokawa City on Monday, reports CBC Television (Aug. 31).

At just past 11:00 a.m., an officer performing a safety check entered the apartment and found the body, which had become mummified.

According to police, the residence is occupied by Hideo Tanaka, 71, and his son, aged in his 40s. Since both persons cannot be contacted, it is believed that the body is that of one of them.

Based on the stage of decay, the person is believed to have died several months before the discovery.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body and locate the other occupant.