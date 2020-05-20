 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Aichi: Man, 57, lived with corpse of mother

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 20, 2020

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police arrested a 57-year-old man after a body believed to be that of his mother was found at his residence in Hekinan City, reports the Chunichi Shimbun (May 18).

On Monday, police accused Naoto Suzuki, of no known occupation, of abandoning a corpse. The suspect admits to the allegations, the Hekinan Police Station said.

Earlier that day, an officer working off a tip entered the residence, located in the Sakuzukamachi area, and found the decayed body inside a futon. The body showed no signs of external wounds.

A corpse of a woman was found inside a residence in Hekinan City on Monday (Twitter)

According to police, the body is believed to be that of the mother of the suspect, 85-year-old Emiko. She likely died around April 5.

Emiko lives in nearby Nodamachi. Earlier on Monday, a staff member for the city office alerted police after not being able to contact her. The officer then visited the suspect’s residence.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body.

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

