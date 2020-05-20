Aichi: Man, 57, lived with corpse of mother

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police arrested a 57-year-old man after a body believed to be that of his mother was found at his residence in Hekinan City, reports the Chunichi Shimbun (May 18).

On Monday, police accused Naoto Suzuki, of no known occupation, of abandoning a corpse. The suspect admits to the allegations, the Hekinan Police Station said.

Earlier that day, an officer working off a tip entered the residence, located in the Sakuzukamachi area, and found the decayed body inside a futon. The body showed no signs of external wounds.

According to police, the body is believed to be that of the mother of the suspect, 85-year-old Emiko. She likely died around April 5.

Emiko lives in nearby Nodamachi. Earlier on Monday, a staff member for the city office alerted police after not being able to contact her. The officer then visited the suspect’s residence.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body.