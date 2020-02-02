Aichi: Driver hits pedestrian in Toyota, drags body for 13 km

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police arrested the 50-year-old driver of a truck for hitting a pedestrian in Toyota City last week and dragging his body for more than 10 kilometers, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Jan. 31).

At around 2:00 a.m. on January 31, Yasuyuki Sakakibara, a corporate executive, struck the male pedestrian, aged in his 40s, on National Route 153 in the Kozakahonmachi area.

After the victim became caught under the bed of the truck, Sakakibara continued driving. About 13 kilometers later, he pulled over after hearing a strange noise, the Toyota Police Station said.

“What I thought was garbage turned out to be person,” Sakakibara said in alerting police.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene confirmed the victim dead. Upon his arrest on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death, Sakakibara admitted to the allegations.

Police examined the scene of the collision and found several personal articles and bloodstains that are believed to belong to the victim.