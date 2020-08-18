Aichi: Corpses of 2 women found in Nishio garage

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the corpses of two women at a residence in Nishio City on Monday, reports the Chunichi Shimbun (Aug. 18).

At around 2:00 p.m., a female employee from a community service support center alerted emergency services after finding the corpses in the garage of the residence.

Officers arriving at the scene found the bodies separated by about one meter inside. Neither body showed signs of external wounds. The persons are believed to have died several days before the discovery.

The female employee regularly visits the residence to check on its occupants, 89-year-old Masako Torii and her sister. Police suspect that the bodies likely belong to Torii and her sibling.

In addition to confirming the identity of the persons, police are seeking the cause of death.