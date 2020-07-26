Aichi: Corpse of man with neck wound found at Hello Work office

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police launched an investigation last week after finding a man dead at a public employment service center in Ichinomiya City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (July 23).

At around 5:25 a.m. on July 23, a local resident alerted emergency services about “a man collapsed” on the premises of an office for the government-operated Hello Work service.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene confirmed the man, who had suffered a wound to the neck, dead at the scene. He is believed to have been aged in his 60s or 70s.

According to the Ichinomiya Police Station and the local fire department, the man was found under a set of outdoor stairs of the building. His lower body was unclothed.

Investigators found a knife and a tote bag about 5 meters from his body.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or a suicide.