Aichi: Corpse of man found in Nagoya river

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of a man in a river in Nagoya on Sunday, reports Tokai Television Broadcasting (Mar. 9).

At just past 9:00 p.m., a fisherman tipped off police about a “person floating” in the Shonai River in the Shimonoisshikicho area of Nakagawa Ward.

Police and emergency personnel arriving at scene found the man, believed to be in his 20s to 40s, in the water under a bridge. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

The shirtless body was clothed in green pants. The body showed no signs of external wounds. There were no personal articles found nearby, police said.

In addition to confirming the identity of the man, police are seeking the cause of death.