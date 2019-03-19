Aichi: Corpse in two sections found on riverbed

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a corpse in two sections was found on a riverbed in Ichinomiya City last week, reports the Chunichi Shimbun (Mar.16 ).

At around 2:50 p.m. on March 15, a 66-year-old man walking his dog found the lower half of the body caught on log along the riverbed of the Kiso River in the Kisogawacho Satokomaki area.

Officers arriving at the scene found the upper half of what is believed to be the same body about 200 meters to the south. The upper half was headless.

Both sections had turned skeletal. The gender and approximate age are not known. The body was clothed in black pants, police said.

Police are now seeking to identify the body. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.