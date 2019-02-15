Aichi: Corpse found in irrigation ditch

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a corpse in an irrigation ditch in Chita City on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 13).

At around 4:00 p.m., a male passerby tipped off police after finding the body in the ditch, located in the Kitahamamachi area.

According to the Chita Police Station, the body is of unknown gender. The body was clothed with garments that had suffered heavy damage.

At the time of the discovery, the ditch did not have water inside.

In addition to determining the cause of death, police are attempting to confirm the identity of the body.