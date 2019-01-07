Aichi cops seek help of public in identifying woman’s corpse

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in identifying the skeletal remains of a woman found along a highway in Chita City last month, reports TBS News (Jan. 7).

On December 12, a male worker cutting weeks along National Highway 155 found the remains lying face-up in a grove of trees. The body was clothed in underwear, a blue sweatshirt with white polka dots and black sweatpants, according to the Chita Police Station.

In a display for media outlets on Monday, police displayed a mannequin attired in clothing similar to that found on the body.

Based on the results of an autopsy, the woman, believed to be around the age of 30, stood between 150 and 160 centimeters tall. The cause of death is unknown. She is believed to have died up to several years ago, police said previously.

As well, a cord was found wrapped around several parts of her body. Further, she suffered damage to at least one bone, police said previously.

Considering that she wasn’t found to be wearing shoes, police are not treating the case as the result of an accident, saying it is being investigated as abandoning a corpse.

Persons with information on the case are advised to telephone the Chita Police Station at 0120-110-360