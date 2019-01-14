 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Aichi: Charred corpse found in parking lot; suicide possible

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 14, 2019

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police are investigating what might have been a suicide after a burned corpse was found in a parking lot in Nisshin City, reports Nikkan Sports (Jan. 14).

At around 8:55 p.m., a man tipped off police about a “what seems to be a person on fire” inside the monthly parking lot in the Umemoricho area.

Officers arriving at the scene were unable to determine the gender of the person due to the extensive burns.

in Nisshin City
A corpse was found in a burned-out vehicle in Nisshin City on Saturday (Twitter)

With a lighter and pieces of a plastic gas can also found at the scene, police are considering that the person intentionally started the fire in taking their life.

Police are now seeking to identify the body and confirm the cause of death.

