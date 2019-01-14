Aichi: Charred corpse found in parking lot; suicide possible

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police are investigating what might have been a suicide after a burned corpse was found in a parking lot in Nisshin City, reports Nikkan Sports (Jan. 14).

At around 8:55 p.m., a man tipped off police about a “what seems to be a person on fire” inside the monthly parking lot in the Umemoricho area.

Officers arriving at the scene were unable to determine the gender of the person due to the extensive burns.

With a lighter and pieces of a plastic gas can also found at the scene, police are considering that the person intentionally started the fire in taking their life.

Police are now seeking to identify the body and confirm the cause of death.