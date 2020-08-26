Aichi: 3 decayed corpses found in Toyohashi residence

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of three corpses inside a residence in Toyohashi City on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 26).

At around 4:55 p.m., a neighbor visited the residence, located in the Muroonishicho area, and found two persons, a man and a woman aged in their 60s or 70s, collapsed near the kitchen.

A third person, aged in his 30s or 40s, was hanged by the neck from a rope, according to the Toyohashi Police Station.

The bodies exhibited no signs of external wounds. However, they had begun to decay, police said.

The occupants of the residence are Hironori Sugiura, 72, his wife and their son. The neighbor visited the residence after being unable to reach them.

There were no signs of forced entry or that the interior of the residence had been ransacked, police said.

Police plan to use the results of autopsies to determine the causes of death. The case is being treated as a murder-suicide.