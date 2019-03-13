Aichi: 2 school girls die in plunge from apartment in apparent suicide

AICHI (TR) – Two elementary school girls died after they plunged from an apartment building in Toyota City on Tuesday in an apparent suicide, police said, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 13).

At around 7:00 p.m., a woman living in the area telephoned emergency services to report that “two girls are collapsed and bleeding” on the grounds of the building, located in the Jinnakacho area.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene transported the girls to a hospital where they were confirmed dead, according to the Toyota Police Station.

According to the Toyota City Board of Education, both girls are sixth-year students at the same public school in the city. They were scheduled to graduate on March 20

Since a will was discovered, police suspect that the girls intentionally leaped from a floor of the building in taking their lives.