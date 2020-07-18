Actor Haruma Miura dies in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – Popular actor Haruma Miura died after he was found unresponsive inside his apartment in Minato Ward on Saturday, the result of an apparent suicide, reports Nippon News Network (July 18).

At around 1:00 p.m., Miura, 30, was found hanged by his neck inside a closet of the apartment by production-related persons. He was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead, police said.

Based on the circumstances at the scene, police believe he took his own life.

Miura was scheduled to work on Saturday. However, when he did not appear, personnel visited the residence and made the discovery. A suicide note was found inside.

At the age of 7, Miura made his television debut in the drama “Agri” for public broadcaster NHK in 1997. His film debut came two years later in “Spellbound.”

The actor started his solo music career last year. On August 26, “Night Driver,” his second single is scheduled to be released.

On July 11, NHK broadcast “Gift of Fire,” the story of Japan’s attempt to build a nuclear weapon at the end of World War II. Miura starred in the film as student of physics at Kyoto University.