50 rounds of ammunition found after boy, 15, fatally shoots himself

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have found dozens of rounds of ammunition inside the room of a boy, 15, who fatally shot himself in the head earlier this week, reports NHK (June 11).

On Monday morning, emergency personnel responding to a distress call transferred the boy, a first-year high school student, from his residence in Hachioji City to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

The boy had suffered a wound to the left side of his head. An American-made revolver with a 5-bullet chamber was found inside his room. Four bullets remained in the chamber, police said previously.

On Thursday, police said that they had also found about 50 rounds of ammunition inside the room.

The boy shared the residence with his mother and older sister. They told investigators that they were unaware he had a gun.

His room was on the second floor. On the day of the incident, his mother alerted emergency services after hearing a “bang!” and finding him collapsed inside.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the boy took classes online in April. On June 1, he returned to his classroom. “There was no change [in his behavior],” a representative of his school was quoted by Jiji Press (June 8).

However, the boy did complain about not feeling well and was absent from class after June 1, police said.