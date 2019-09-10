2 Vietnamese nationals die in residence from carbon monoxide poisoning

TOKYO (TR) – Two persons were confirmed dead and a third is unconscious as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning at a residence in Setagaya Ward on Tuesday, police said, reports TBS News (Sept. 10).

At around 8:30 a.m., emergency services received a distress call about “three persons suffering from cramps” at the residence, located in Minamikarasuyama area of Setagaya Ward.

All three of the victims are Vietnamese nationals. Two men, aged in their 20s, were confirmed dead at the scene. The third is unconscious.

The three victims are laborers. The residence was under demolition.

A high concentration of carbon monoxide gas was detected at the scene, leading police suspect that the victims were poisoned by the gas.