2 corpses found in Takadanobaba apartment

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking to confirm the identity of two corpses found in a apartment in

Toshima Ward on Friday, reports TV Asahi (May 9).

At around 12:30 p.m., police were alerted by an employee for the management company for the third-floor unit, located in a building in Takadanobaba. “I have been out of contact with the occupants for a period,” the employee said.

The residence is occupied by two sisters, both aged in their 60s. Officers arriving at the scene found one body in the bathroom and the other in the kitchen.

Both persons are believed to have died at least three months ago, police said.

The younger sister is wheelchair bound due to a leg problem. The older sister serves as her nurse, police told NHK (May 9).

In addition to confirming the identity of the corpses, police are working to determine the causes of death.